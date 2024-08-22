Wake up babe, you've been in a coma since 2006. The entire world has changed, but you can still pin your favourite song to your profile now that Instagram has fed into millennial nostalgia.

That's right! Now you can add your flavour of the week to the bio area of your grid. The main difference is that it won't auto-play when your profile is viewed, so no need to worry about annoying people too much. Well, unless they're snobs, or you're one putting something obscure in just to look cool.

Though the Exclaim! staff have yet to see the feature implemented on their profiles, once it rolls out, users will be able to find a "Music" section under the "Edit profile" feature. Only 30 seconds of the song can be selected, but people will be able to choose whichever segment of their chosen track they like best.

The new feature is being rolled out with the help of Sabrina Carpenter, who will tease her new song "Taste" ahead of her album Short n' Sweet's release on Friday (August 24). It's the only way her fans can hear the new song until then — until video recordings are inevitably uploaded elsewhere.

Along with the new music feature, Carpenter will have other features on Instagram centred around the the album's release, like light blue Notes messages and her own chat theme.