Remi Wolf Books North American Headlining Tour

It comes as no surprise to this writer that Remi Wolf's sophomore album, Big Ideas, is shaping up to be a year-end list contender, with one of her latest singles, "Alone in Miami," selected for Exclaim!'s Staff Picks last week. She's been on the road opening for Olivia Rodrigo in Europe, but the singer-songwriter has now announced her own headlining North American tour for this fall — including a single Canadian show in Vancouver.

Wolf hits the road with Lava La Rue in September, beginning in Santa Barbara, CA, on the 10th. She'll play The Orpheum in Vancouver swiftly thereafter on September 14 before returning stateside. Come October, Rachel Chinouriri steps in to finish the dates, wrapping up October 16 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17), following various presales getting underway tomorrow (May 15) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below.

Remi Wolf 2024 Tour Dates:

09/10 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

09/11 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater #

09/13 Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield #

09/14 Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum #

09/18 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

09/19 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

09/20 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre #

09/22 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

09/24 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

09/26 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

09/28 Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

10/01 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre ^

10/02 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre ^

10/04 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/05 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works ^

10/07 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

10/08 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

10/15 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre ^

10/16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

# with Lava La Rue

^ with Rachel Chinouriri