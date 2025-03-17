After a slew of allegations levelled against Zulu frontman Aniah Rasheed Muhammad caused the band to go "on pause" for the foreseeable future, Refused have announced the bands who will stand in as support on their encroaching farewell tour.

In addition to previously announced support from Quicksand, the band will now also be joined by Slaughterhouse and Deaf Club on select dates in California. The run's Canadian dates in Toronto and Vancouver (both sold out), remain unaffected, with support provided by Sundowner and Actors, respectively.

Zulu parted ways with Muhammad when they went on hiatus, so it's unclear if the band are simply unavailable to tour (despite previously performing in Brazil without the former frontman earlier this month), or if they have yet to settle on a new lineup.

See Refused's new tour poster below.