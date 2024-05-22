People Have Feelings About Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List

It's been a great week for people who still use Twitter X, as there's no better way to farm discourse than for a definitive list of the best albums of all time to drop. Apple Music certainly knows this, and has used that fact to its advantage while rolling out its list of the 100 best albums of all time.

The streamer has now unveiled its picks for the Top 10 albums, which seem to be slightly less divisive than the records beneath the upper tier. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was awarded the title of the greatest record of all time, with Thriller by Michael Jackson, Abbey Road by the Beatles, Purple Rain by Prince & the Revolution and blonde by Frank Ocean following suit as second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

One of the more divisive choices throughout the whole list was putting Taylor Swift's 1989 as 18th. Probably not high enough for the Swifties, but infuriating to some who noted that Kate Bush's Hounds of Love, Sade's Love Deluxe and Homogenic by Björk — some of the highest-regarded pop records of all time — were all ranked significantly lower.

Of course, some have used this list to prove the winner of some recent rap beef. While good kid, m.A.A.d city by Kendrick Lamar was listed as the seventh greatest album of all time, Drake's Take Care was only listed as the 47th.

We don't know what people expect from a list made by a multi-billion dollar corporation, but sometimes it's fun to be angry online, so we'll accept it! Check out some of the reactions to Apple Music's list below.