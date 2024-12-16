Kylie Minogue has done some super interesting collaborations in her time — "Where the Wild Roses Grow" with Nick Cave, "German Bold Italic" with Towa Tei, "In Denial" with Pet Shop Boys, just to name a few — and today we get another one.

Kylie and her songwriting team wrote a song called "Baby Doll" in the early nineties, and she sent it along to Prince to get his reaction. In 1992, Minogue received a cassette from Prince that included his own recording of "Baby Doll." That song was never released, but it recently leaked online. You can hear it below.

Apparently, Prince's version of "Baby Doll" was supposed to be included on a 2022 archival compilation that the Prince Estate abandoned for unexplained reasons.

"Baby Doll" is a funky bit of disco with a fun li'l guitar riff — Prince sounds great on it, but you can also totally imagine Minogue's voice floating over top.