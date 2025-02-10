Months after the exit of longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander, Primus have named John Hoffman as their new drummer.

Hoffman, who had been chronicling the open audition process via his YouTube channel, was selected following Primus's five-day "interstellar drum derby," which saw aspiring drummers jam with bassist-vocalist Les Claypool and guitarist Larry "Ler" Lalonde.

"Through impossible and seemingly insurmountable odds, after surviving a virtual gauntlet of some of the literal greatest drummers walking planet Earth, I somehow, some way, remained the last one standing.....and am now a member of one of my all time favourite bands in the history of music," Hoffman shared on Instagram.

Hoffman will keep time for Primus when the band hits the road on the Sessanta V2.0 tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer this spring.

Hoffman joins Primus after Alexander's departure was announced in October. Claypool and Lalonde shared that Alexander had announced his exit via email, writing that he'd "lost his passion for playing."