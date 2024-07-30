Porridge Radio are back with news of a new album — Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me is arriving October 18 via Secretly Canadian. The band's fourth album is preceded by new single "Sick of the Blues," which comes attached to a live video from their recent performance at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me is described as "a coming-of-age moment inspired by burnout, the music industry, heartbreak, and band leader Dana Margolin's own increasing immersion in her craft as an artist."

"Almost all the songs started out as poems," Margolin said in a statement, having learned that a songwriter can hide in their music. "In a poem, though, you can't hide."

Alongside the album announcement, Porridge Radio have also shared news of a tour that'll take them through Toronto in January.

Porridge Radio's last album was 2022's Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky. Check out the dates below alongside the video for "Sick of the Blues" and the Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me tracklist.



Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me:

1. Anybody

2. Hole in the Ground

3. Lavender Raspberries

4. God of Everything Else

5. Sleeptalker

6. You Will Come Home

7. Wednesday

8. In a Dream

9. I Get Lost

10. Pieces of Heaven

11. Sick of the Blues

Porridge Radio 2025 Tour Dates:

01/23 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

01/24 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

01/25 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

01/26 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

01/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

01/30 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

01/31 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

02/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

02/05 Seattle, WA - The Chapel

02/07 San Francisco, CA - Independent

02/09 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex