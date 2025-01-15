Brighton, UK's beloved catharsis generators Porridge Radio have announced that they'll be breaking up after their 2025 touring obligations, which include a North American run starting next week.

They've shared the news alongside the announcement of their final release as a group: an EP called The Machine Starts to Sing, which arrives February 21 via Secretly Canadian.

"This is the last new music from Porridge Radio and marks the end of the band," they said in a statement. "The songs on this EP are an important part of Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me, and mean a lot to us. We are excited for you to hear them. This band has been our life, we're family now. These tours will be our last. Thanks so much for listening."

Porridge Radio was formed in 2015 by frontwoman Dana Margolin, keyboardist Georgie Stott, drummer Sam Yardley and bassist Maddie Ryall, who left the band in 2023. Together, they've put out four albums: 2016's Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers, 2020's Every Bad, 2022's Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky and last year's Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me.

Listen to the EP's characteristically moving lead track "Don't Want to Dance" below, where you'll also find the tracklist details. The band will perform in Toronto for the last time at the Garrison on January 28.



The Machine Starts to Sing:

1. Machine Starts to Sing

2. OK

3. Don't Want to Dance

4. I've Got a Feeling (Stay Lucky)