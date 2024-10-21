Gearing up to release their suitably spooky new album The Night the Zombies Came later this week, the Pixies have offered some advice for the yet-undead Gallagher brothers as they walk into the Oasis reunion.

In a new interview with NME, the band's Joey Santiago and Dave Lovering were asked if they had any wisdom to impart to the biblical Britpop legends ahead of their massive 2025 concerts back together. For the uninitiated, Pixies know a thing or two about reunions: they originally broke up in 1993, with frontman Black Francis sharing the news in an interview without telling any of his bandmates. (He later let colleagues Santiago and the Breeders' Kim Deal know via fax.)

By 2003, they decided to get back together and announced a full tour in 2004, which proceeded to sell out in minutes. Although they've lost (and gained, and lost again) a few members along the way, Pixies are still going strong — now as the quartet of Santiago, Lovering, Francis and new bassist Emma Richardson. Which is all to say, they might be uniquely qualified to give advice about successful long-term indie band reunions!

When the publication's Mark Beaumont asked if Pixies had any tips for Oasis, Santiago said, "Just no physical violence — insults are fine. Get sleep. If you're going to get shitfaced, do it after the show."

The journalist followed up by asking if the Gallaghers should record new albums together, to which Santiago answered, "No no no, that is the most stressful part. I don't think they're ready for that yet."

The guitarist added, "I think that the biggest tip I could give Oasis is when they're playing the Rose Bowl they should ask this band called the Pixies to open up for them," referring to the Britpop group's pair of September concerts at the stadium in Pasadena, CA.

It seems like that role has already been filled across Oasis's North American shows by Cage the Elephant — and now the Verve's Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed as the opener for the reunion tour dates in the UK and Ireland — but the more the merrier?