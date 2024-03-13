Pitchfork Music Festival
Alanis Morissette, Jamie xx, Black Pumas Headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED Mar 13, 2024
Despite its titular publication being usurped into 'GQ' in January, Pitchfork Music Festival is back at Chicago's Union Park from July 19 to...
Pitchfork Music Festival Gets the Smile, Bon Iver, Alvvays for 2023 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 20, 2023
Pitchfork Music Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, taking place from July 21 to 23 at Chicago's Union Park. The three-day event will...
Deafheaven
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 20
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2014
Even as only a low-end thrum announced their set, Deafheaven singer George Clarke was already dramatically vogueing and gesturing, seemingl...
Schoolboy Q
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 20
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2014
"Y'all ready to turn up? I don't like none of them standin' around shows," announced Schoolboy Q from the Green Stage, and the crowd oblige...
Jon Hopkins
Blue Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 20
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2014
Live, U.K. producer extraordinaire Jon Hopkins makes the musical equivalent of modernist architecture, beginning each song with bare bones...
Slowdive
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 20
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2014
Perhaps it was because the crowd was too young to care, but it seemed too easy to get close to the Green Stage late in the day for Slowdive...
Kendrick Lamar
Green Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 20
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2014
Only after a year's passing has it become clear just how bona fide a classic Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, m.A.A.d. city is. On Sunday night (...
tUnE-yArDs
Red Stage, Union Park, Chicago IL, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
"I'm going to shut up now so I can pack in as much music as possible," said tUnE-yArDs front woman Merrill Garbus. She had clearly learned...