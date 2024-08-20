There is a light that never goes out, and it belongs to Snoop Dogg's blunt. (Or, more recently, his Olympic torch.) But there was one occasion when the rapper, entrepreneur and big sports guy was ready to give up the smoke — for real this time — when he had the honour of getting to meet Sir Paul McCartney.

In an interview with Complex alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop recalled his chance encounter with the Beatles icon after the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in April.

"I've never met him before but I'm a fuckin' fan of the Beatles. I know [music mogul] Jimmy [Iovine] knows him, Dre knows him," he said. "So I'm in the back smoking and they're like, 'Sir Paul would like to meet you.' So I'm like, 'Oh, for real? Hold on.'"

Snoop explained that he proceeded to "put the blunt out," obviously out of respect for the legend that is McCartney — but the musician wasn't having it.

"Cuz walks in the room like, 'Don't put that down,' the rapper remembered. "He give me a hug and he meets me, and it's like, 'Fuck. Paul McCartney knows who the fuck Snoop Dogg is.'"

When interviewer Jillian Superstar suggested that Snoop was just as famous as Macca, he protested, "No, you're not listening to me. Fuck who Snoop Dogg is. This is Paul McCartney, he knows who I am."

Snoop continued, "That's the experience that I love is when the people you respect respect you. And that's only from doing quality shit," adding that he would work with McCartney "in a heartbeat."

You can check out the full interview with Snoop and Dre below, where they discuss Snoop's new album Missionary, as well as the launch of their Gin & Juice canned cocktail.