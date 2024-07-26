Snoop Dogg served as an Olympic torch bearer ahead of the 2024 Summer Games beginning in Paris today.

The Doggfather, who is also in the country covering the Olympics for NBC, held the torch aloft through the Saint-Denis suburb outside Paris during the home stretch of the flame's journey.

Understanding that it wasn't a moment to "Drop It Like It's Hot," Snoop shared of the distinction earlier this week, "I look at this as a prestigious honour and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this. I'm going to be on my best behaviour. I'm going to be on my best athleticism. I'll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is."

Given his extensive history of using flames to light other objects, the internet wasted little time mocking up the Olympic torch in Snoop's paws as a giant joint. It does look a bit like a hand roll if you squint hard enough.



Hope you had fun 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/SDR7Ct0DhA — Doge Norway (@DogecoinNorway) July 26, 2024