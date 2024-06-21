Oily Boy Snoop Dogg Guarantees Edmonton Oilers Win Game 6 of NHL Final

We've seen many adopt "Desperately Trying to Become Canadian" as their defining personality trait over the years, but perhaps none as much as Snoop Dogg. (If he ever does figure it out, it's almost guaranteed that he'll turn it into a business venture, which, yes, would probably make a killing.)

After being outbid in purchasing the Ottawa Senators NHL team last year, the rapper is now riding hard for the Edmonton Oilers as they head into Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Finals series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

Snoop is currently one of several hip-hop legends touring small cities across Canada and his Cali to Canada Tour hit Edmonton's Rogers Place last night (June 20). He took the stage in a Georges Laraque jersey, reportedly starting a "Let's go Oilers!" chant and predicting the hockey team would pull off the win in Game 6, saying he had a feeling the Stanley Cup was "coming home."

"Tomorrow night the Oilers will win in this motherfucking building," he told the crowd. "I can see the future."

Now, if you're about to write him off as a bandwagoner, this isn't the first time Snoop has donned the Oilers' orange and blue: he definitely also wore a jersey when he performed at the same arena in February 2019. According to Laraque, the rapper also wore his jersey on stage all the way back in 2003.

Speaking of threads and also bandwagoning, the Montreal-born retired hockey pro — who wore No. 27 when he played for the Oilers after being drafted by the team in 1995 — also teamed up with Snoop to make a T-shirt that was sold at the merch booth, and is now available online here.

The Beaches and Loud Luxury will kick off the Game 6 festivities this evening with a free Edmonton concert. I just hope both teams have fun!