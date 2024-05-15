PARTYNEXTDOOR Adds Toronto Show to North American Tour

PARTYNEXTDOOR has LP4 — with that very suggestive cover art — in the ether, and now, the Toronto-born musician has announced that he's taking the album on tour this summer.

Dubbed the Sorry I'm Outside Tour, the run will kick off in Phoenix on June 19, beginning a 20-date trek that includes dates in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal. Detroit will see the currently scheduled final performance on August 18.

UPDATE (5/15, 12:19 p.m. ET): PARTYNEXTDOOR has added a hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 2 to his itinerary. Tickets for that go on sale to the general public Friday (May 17), with presales ongoing.

Presales begin today ahead of the general on-sale, which starts Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR 2024 Tour Dates:

06/19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

06/21 San Diego, CA - SOMA

06/23 Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub Las Vegas

06/27 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

07/01 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

07/03 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

07/05 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

07/07 Calgary, AB - Cowboys Music Festival

07/09 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

07/12 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

07/14 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

07/15 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

07/18 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

07/20 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

07/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

07/25 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

07/27 Washington, D.C. - Broccoli City Festival

07/30 Boston, MA - House of Blues

08/02 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

08/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

08/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

08/11 Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

08/13 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

08/15 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

08/18 Detroit, MI - Afro Nation Detroit