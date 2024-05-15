PARTYNEXTDOOR Adds Toronto Show to North American Tour

PARTYNEXTDOOR has LP4 — with that very suggestive cover art — in the ether, and now, the Toronto-born musician has announced that he's taking the album on tour this summer.
Dubbed the Sorry I'm Outside Tour, the run will kick off in Phoenix on June 19, beginning a 20-date trek that includes dates in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal. Detroit will see the currently scheduled final performance on August 18.
UPDATE (5/15, 12:19 p.m. ET): PARTYNEXTDOOR has added a hometown show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on August 2 to his itinerary. Tickets for that go on sale to the general public Friday (May 17), with presales ongoing.
Presales begin today ahead of the general on-sale, which starts Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule below.
PARTYNEXTDOOR 2024 Tour Dates:
06/19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
06/21 San Diego, CA - SOMA
06/23 Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
06/27 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
07/01 Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
07/03 Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
07/05 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
07/07 Calgary, AB - Cowboys Music Festival
07/09 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
07/12 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
07/14 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
07/15 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
07/18 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
07/20 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
07/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
07/25 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
07/27 Washington, D.C. - Broccoli City Festival
07/30 Boston, MA - House of Blues
08/02 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/06 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
08/08 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
08/11 Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
08/13 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
08/15 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
08/18 Detroit, MI - Afro Nation Detroit