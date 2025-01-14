With the help and encouragement of his granddaughter — who happens to be Paramore's Hayley Williams — Rusty Williams will be releasing his debut album Grand Man on February 14 through Paramore bandmate Zac Farro's label Congrats Records.

The label has shared the record's single "Knocking (At Your Door)," which was originally written and recorded in the '70s, to mark the occasion. This was the only track of Rusty's that ever received radio play after he called his local station and asked them to give it a spin. Rusty recounted, "It was the number one most requested song for three to six weeks. And I still ain't done nothing with it!"

Rusty began writing songs as a child and eventually recorded an album in the '70s, though Hayley and her bandmates had never heard it until it was unearthed by Rusty's old production partner. Hayley is said to have been deeply influenced by the music and playing of her grandfather.

Hayley spoke of her grandfather's music, "So many people our age are mining these albums for tones and things you can't even replicate." She continued, "And Grandat has a way of cutting to the core of a feeling, and not overcomplicating it. Which we tend to do, because the world is hard. It's nice when you can hear something plain and simple and know that it is true."

"I thought that it was a crime that these songs were sitting there on the shelf," added Zac Farro.

Rusty shared, "I don't expect anything, and I'm too old to be famous. But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real."

He concluded, "You write stuff, and you want somebody to get something out of it. I just had to wait for a granddaughter and a band with her to really do anything with mine."

Listen to "Knocking (At Your Door)" and check out the record's tracklist below.

Grand Man: