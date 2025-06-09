Up Here Festival has announced the first wave of artists heading to Sudbury from August 15 to 17, with its full lineup reveal coming soon.

Marie Davidson, the Gruesomes, Charlie Houston, Michie Mee, Nadah El Shazly, N NAO, ASKO, Above Top Secret, Fauxcils, Aubes, Dermabrasion, Sarah Pagé, Waryaa, Mèr, Mustafa Rafiq, Connor Lafortune and Emilio Portal all join the first-wave announcement of musicians performing this year's festivities.

Artists will take to venues across the city, in a switch-up from previous years. Organizers explained in a release:

Up Here has always been a laboratory festival — mixing new ideas, assembling the pieces differently, and incorporating everything we learn into future editions. This year, we're putting a decade of research and development to work and connecting venues across downtown through a web of activated alleyways, hidden gems, and unexpected in-betweens. Instead of one big mainstage, we're taking our shows to more local venues and surprise spots across downtown, maximizing all the incredible new spaces we have access to.

As always, the event will also showcase its signature mural art and installations, including works by Kezna Dalz, Curtia Wright, Brody Burns, Dinho Bento, Raven Debassige, MAPPLIGHTS, Luxonus, Allison Roberts, Emily Audette, Sam Barry, Cat Hexes, Emily Maville, Carlos Potes, Brittany Rose and more.

A second wave of 20-plus additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Weekend passes are on sale now, while individual tickets will be available for purchase when the full lineup is revealed. For now, take a look at the first wave below.