Perth, ON's annual Stewart Park Festival is returning to its home in Stewart Park for another year of festivities. Running from July 18 to 20, the organizers of this by-donation festival have unveiled the full lineup.

Bright Strings Community Fiddle Orchestra, Perth Citizens' Band, King of the Swingers, Academy for Musical Theatre, Landon Boer, Jing Xia, Washboard Hank, Reverend Ken and Sam Allison are among the new performers added to the festival bill.

They will be joining previously announced acts Great Lake Swimmers, Joel Plaskett, Blackburn Brothers, Lloyd Spiegel, Jessica Pearson, Night Sun, Kelly McMichael, Rube & Rake, Quique Escamilla, Buffalo Rose, Matthew Barber, Ray Bonneville, Garçons à marier and Serge Monette over the festival weekend.

Other activities for this year's festival include ticketed after-hours events, a brewery patio, family activities, a marketplace and a duck race.

Full schedule details, as well as information on how to donate, are available on the festival website.