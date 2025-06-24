On Friday (June 20), Hannah Georgas and partner Sean Sroka (Ten Kills the Pack) announced that they were launching a new music festival in their current home base of Belleville, ON. Today, the lineup details for the inaugural edition of Beautiful View Music Festival — taking place September 13 — have been revealed.

Julie Doiron, Hayden, Bells Larsen, Justin Rutledge, Cedric Noel, Burs, Boyhood, Farser, Julia Finnegan, May Shukla and more will perform across several venues, with daytime performances free to the public. The fest culminates in a ticketed evening show featuring Doiron, Hayden and Larsen.

Tickets for Beautiful View go on sale this Friday (June 27) at 10 a.m. ET.