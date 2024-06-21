The Beaches and Loud Luxury to Play Free Edmonton Concert Ahead of Oilers Game

It's been 31 years since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and even though the Edmonton Oilers are still down three games to two in their series against the Florida Panthers, excitement across the country is high. With Game 6 happening tonight in Edmonton, Canadian combos the Beaches and Loud Luxury are teaming up for a free concert in the Alberta capital.

The performances will begin at 4 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Fan Park outside of Rogers Place, where the game will begin at 6 p.m. MT.

The show is being put on by OEG Sports and Entertainment and Rogers, and portions of each performance will air in TV coverage of the game on Sportsnet and CBC.

The Beaches' hit song "Blame Brett" will surely take on new meaning during the performance, as both the Oilers and the Panthers have a prominent figure named Brett: Brett Kulak is an Oilers defenceman with a couple of assists so far in this series, while Brett Peterson is the Assistant General Manager of the Panthers. However the game turns out, there will clearly be a Brett to blame.

In related news, Edmonton-raised rapper Cadence Weapon recently released a 2024 remix of his Oilers anthem "Connor McDavid."

Read more about the Beaches in Exclaim!'s latest cover story.