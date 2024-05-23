Oasis Detail 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Reissue

As Liam Gallagher readies his 30th anniversary tour of Definitely Maybe sans his brother, Oasis have decided a reissue is good enough if a proper reunion won't happen.

The deluxe edition of the 1994 classic will arrive August 30, and features a new mix from Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, as well as some demos and outtakes from the Monnow Valley Studio sessions — check out the full tracklist below.

This new version of the record follows the 20th anniversary reissue that was released — you guessed it — in 2014. Don't expect to hear it in full if you're hopping across the pond to see Liam's take on it early next month.



Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

Disc One

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up in the Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It on Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy's Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married with Children (Remastered)

Disc Two

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up in the Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It on Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up in the Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It on Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)