Oasis Appear to Be Teasing Something

Wait a second — are Oasis teasing something?!

The long-defunct group posted a short video on Instagram, showing what appears to be an aerial shot of Sawmills Studio in Cornwall, where they recorded some of their debut album, 1994's Definitely Maybe. Some guitar feedback and studio chatter can be heard in the background.

So, what does it mean? Naturally, fans in the comments are speculating that the group might finally reunite. Perhaps more likely, however, is that they're planning some sort of a reissue for the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe, which is coming up on August 30 of this year. A decade ago, they reissued the album for its 20th anniversary.

Liam Gallagher is celebrating Definitely Maybe with an anniversary tour of his own. Last fall, when Liam was asked about bringing his brother Noel along for the tour, Liam said, "He's been asked and he's refused." Liam shot down reunion rumours as recently as last month.

It's worth pointing out that, despite being broken up, Oasis's social media channels are quite active. It's not unusual, then, that they're teasing the anniversary of Definitely Maybe.

See the teaser video below.