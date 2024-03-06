NXNE
NXNE Gets Pony Girl, Talia Schlanger, Ché Aimee Dorval for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2024
North by Northeast (NXNE) is back for its 29th year in venues across Toronto from June 12 to 16. Today, Canada's leading festival for new...
NXNE Unveils Full 2023 Lineup with Sunglaciers, MBG, Edwin Raphael, Nutrients
PUBLISHED Jun 7, 2023
After announcing its initial lineup back in February, NXNE has unveiled the full slate of 300 emerging artists set to perform at the Toront...
NXNE Announces Initial 2023 Lineup with Housewife, Rip Pop Mutant, Fionn
PUBLISHED Feb 16, 2023
NXNE will return in 2023 from June 13 to 17, and the festival has just announced its first wave of performing artists set to descend in Tor...
NXNE Announces 2022 Edition, Reveals Preliminary Lineup
PUBLISHED May 11, 2022
Toronto's NXNE is returning to action next month, and organizers have now shared the preliminary lineup of artists set to play this year's...
NXNE Reveals 2019 Festival Village Lineup with Santigold, Cold War Kids, Killy
PUBLISHED May 22, 2019
NXNE returns to Toronto next month, and the latest wave of performers has just been announced. The Festival Village lineup has been revea...
Royal Mountain Records Announces NXNE Day Party with Dizzy, Haviah Mighty, Dusted
PUBLISHED May 17, 2019
Earlier this year, Toronto's Royal Mountain Records created a fund to assist its acts in getting treatment for mental health and addictions...
NXNE Announces 2019 Lineup with American Football, CupcakKe
PUBLISHED Apr 16, 2019
NXNE is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and organizers behind the fest have now made an initial lineup announcement for the 201...
NXNE Adds Tinashe, Odd Future's Taco to 2018 LIneup
PUBLISHED May 25, 2018
After steadily rolling out the bulk of their 2018 lineup earlier in the month, organizers behind NXNE have made a few more key additions be...