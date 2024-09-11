Exclaim! New Faves alum Nico Paulo put out a great album last year with her self-titled debut. Now, the St. John's-based singer-songwriter has announced a fall Canadian tour, which will bring her to 17 cities across seven provinces and territories over the next couple of months.

The dates kick off in Ontario next week with a London show with Mo Kenney on September 18, followed by a Picton performance with Lisa Bozikovic on September 19. From there, Paulo has a couple Quebec festival appearances booked before she heads west for Saskatoon's BreakOut West.

Late September and much of October will see the artist play multiple shows in Alberta, British Columbia and the Yukon, ahead of making final stops in Regina (October 26) and Winnipeg (October 27).

Find the full itinerary below, as well as a new live performance video for "Hand Kisser."



Nico Paulo 2024 Tour Dates:

09/18 London, ON - Aeolian Hall (with Mo Kenney)

09/19 Picton, ON - Slake Brewing (with Lisa Bozikovic)

09/21 Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc, QC - Festival Mauricie Arts Vivants

09/25 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal @ Rialto Theatre (with Iris Dement)

09/27–28 Saskatoon, SK - BreakOut West

09/30 Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

10/05 Penticton, BC - House show

10/08 Bamfield, BC - Bamfield Wreckage

10/09 Victoria, BC - House show

10/11 Cumberland, BC - The Abbey

10/12–13 Mackenzie Sound, BC - Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort

10/15 Vancouver, BC - China Cloud

10/17 Dawson City, YT - Dënäkär Zho / Klondike Institute of Art and Culture

10/19 Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Theatre

10/24 Calgary, AB - Loophole Coffee Bar

10/26 Regina, SK - The Artesian

10/27 Winnipeg, MB - Barn Hammer Brewing