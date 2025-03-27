Björk's Cornucopia concert film premiered on Apple Music earlier this year, and now the Icelandic experimental icon has announced plans to bring it to the theatres this spring.

UPDATE (3/27, 11:18 a.m. ET): The first official trailer for the film has been shared. Get a brief, one-minute taste of the elaborately costumed and orchestrated performances captured in Cornucopia below.



Cornucopia will premiere on May 7 in 25-plus countries, with the Canadian premiere set for a couple days later, on May 9. The exact details of the screenings haven't been announced yet, but fans can find updates over at bjorkcornucopia.com.

The film's press materials note that "the production showcases bespoke instruments, including a magnetic harp, a circular flute, an aluphone, and a reverb chamber," with a setlist spanning her early works as well as more recent material.

The performance's "digitally animated moving curtains create a modern lanterna magica for live music, transforming 21st-century VR visuals into the grandeur of a 19th-century theatre." It was captured live in Lisbon, and the theatrical version will be presented with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. It was directed by Ísold Uggadóttir and clocks it at an hour and 39 minutes long. It will be followed by three music videos.