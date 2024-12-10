Toronto poet Mustafa has announced his first-ever world tour, launching in the new year, and shared a live video with Daniel Caesar.
Mustafa's Lost in the Dunya World Tour kicks on in the US in February, wrapping up with a line Canadian date in Montreal on February 27. Come spring, he'll tour Europe and play shows in Ethiopia and Sudan. Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 13).
See the schedule below. Also below, watch him perform "Dunya" with Caesar in a new performance video.
Mustafa appeared on the cover of Exclaim!'s Fall 2024 issue, speaking about his new album Dunya. It's included on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2024.
Mustafa 2025 Tour Dates:
02/11 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
02/13 Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theatre
02/15 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center
02/16 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk
02/18 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theater
02/23 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
02/24 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater
02/26 Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory
02/27 Montreal, QC - Le National
05/09 London, UK - Barbican
05/10 Paris, France - Cirque d'Hiver
05/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
05/12 Brussels, Belgium - Church Notre Dame de Laeken
05/14 Berlin, Germany - Hiemathafen
05/16 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2
05/18 Stockholm, Sweden - Sodra Teatern
05/23 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Center
05/25 Port Sudan, Sudan - TBD