Mustafa Announces First-Ever World Tour

The Lost in the Dunya World Tour will come to Montreal

Photo: Stephen McGill

BY Alex HudsonPublished Dec 10, 2024

Toronto poet Mustafa has announced his first-ever world tour, launching in the new year, and shared a live video with Daniel Caesar.

Mustafa's Lost in the Dunya World Tour kicks on in the US in February, wrapping up with a line Canadian date in Montreal on February 27. Come spring, he'll tour Europe and play shows in Ethiopia and Sudan. Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 13).

See the schedule below. Also below, watch him perform "Dunya" with Caesar in a new performance video.

Mustafa appeared on the cover of Exclaim!'s Fall 2024 issue, speaking about his new album Dunya. It's included on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2024

Mustafa 2025 Tour Dates:

02/11 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts 
02/13 Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theatre 
02/15 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center 
02/16 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk 
02/18 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark 
02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theater 
02/23 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church 
02/24 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater 
02/26 Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory 
02/27 Montreal, QC - Le National 
05/09 London, UK - Barbican 
05/10 Paris, France - Cirque d'Hiver 
05/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso 
05/12 Brussels, Belgium - Church Notre Dame de Laeken 
05/14 Berlin, Germany - Hiemathafen 
05/16 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2
05/18 Stockholm, Sweden - Sodra Teatern 
05/23 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Center
05/25 Port Sudan, Sudan - TBD

February 28, 2025

