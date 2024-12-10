Toronto poet Mustafa has announced his first-ever world tour, launching in the new year, and shared a live video with Daniel Caesar.

Mustafa's Lost in the Dunya World Tour kicks on in the US in February, wrapping up with a line Canadian date in Montreal on February 27. Come spring, he'll tour Europe and play shows in Ethiopia and Sudan. Tickets go on sale on Friday (December 13).

See the schedule below. Also below, watch him perform "Dunya" with Caesar in a new performance video.

Mustafa appeared on the cover of Exclaim!'s Fall 2024 issue, speaking about his new album Dunya. It's included on Exclaim!'s list of the best albums of 2024.

Mustafa 2025 Tour Dates:

02/11 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts

02/13 Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theatre

02/15 Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

02/16 Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk

02/18 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

02/20 Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theater

02/23 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

02/24 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

02/26 Somerville, MA - Arts at the Armory

02/27 Montreal, QC - Le National

05/09 London, UK - Barbican

05/10 Paris, France - Cirque d'Hiver

05/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

05/12 Brussels, Belgium - Church Notre Dame de Laeken

05/14 Berlin, Germany - Hiemathafen

05/16 Copenhagen, Denmark - DR Studie 2

05/18 Stockholm, Sweden - Sodra Teatern

05/23 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Center

05/25 Port Sudan, Sudan - TBD