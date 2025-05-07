Netflix has announced a new instalment in its Trainwreck documentary anthology series, this time, deep-diving into eight strange yet fascinating viral news stories from the 21st century. Following 2022's hit three-part exploration of the Woodstock '99 fiasco, this next instalment will invite viewers to rehash more unbelievable memories of "stories the world could not look away from."

The first episode hitting the platform will offer an exclusive look into the tragedy of Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, where ten people lost their lives as a result of a chaotic crowd crush. A lineup of festivalgoers, paramedics, and security will share their perspectives on witnessing the calamity first-hand.

The second episode will jump to the plentiful scandals of Toronto's own crack-smoking mayor, Rob Ford, who never quite seemed able to avoid an absurd controversy.

Other episodes will cover the Carnival Sunrise "poop cruise" incident, the dark side of working at American Apparel, and Dutch teens' accidental Project X-level party in 2012. The series will also explore the 2009 "Balloon Boy" hoax, the downfall of a P.I. agency staffed by soccer moms, and the chaos of 2019's Storm Area 51 event.

Trainwreck is a reminder that life truly is stranger than fiction. Weekly episodes begin dropping June 10.