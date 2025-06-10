Montreal's îLESONIQ has unveiled a pair of headliners who will help celebrate their festival's 10th anniversary edition this summer.

Today, festival organizers revealed that John Summit and Illenium will headline the event's Saturday and Sunday programming, respectively.

UPDATE (6/10, 12:08 p.m. ET): The full lineup details for îLESONIQ have now been revealed. In addition to John Summit and Illenium, the likes of Alesso, SOFI TUKKER, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more. See the full list of performers and set times below.

îLESONIQ 2025 takes place at Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 9 to 10, following the fest's îLESONIQ in the City event on August 8.

Two-day festival passes go on sale tomorrow (December 5) at 12 p.m., with presale access available through signing up for îLESONIQ's newsletter.

îLESONIQ's 2024 edition featured Tiësto, DJ Snake, Idris Elba, Loud Luxury, Zedd and more.