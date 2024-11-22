VELD Announces deadmau5, Tiësto Among Headliners for 2025 Edition

John Summit and Dom Dolla round out phase one of the lineup announcement for next year's festival, set to take place from August 1 to 3

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 22, 2024

VELD Music Festival returns to Toronto for its 12th edition next year, running from August 1 to 3 at Downsview Park. INK Entertainment Group has now revealed the first names of the headliners for the 2025 event.

deadmau5, Tiësto, John Summit and Dom Dolla make up phase one of VELD's lineup announcement, setting the scene for the world-class dance music icons festivalgoers can expect to see perform unforgettable sets at the fest. Stay tuned for more marquee names — and special surprises — to be unveiled in the months to come!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (November 27), with presales taking place beforehand on Tuesday (November 26), both beginning at 10 a.m. ET. You can access the presale code by signing up for the VELD mailing list here.

