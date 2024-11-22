VELD Music Festival returns to Toronto for its 12th edition next year, running from August 1 to 3 at Downsview Park. INK Entertainment Group has now revealed the first names of the headliners for the 2025 event.

deadmau5, Tiësto, John Summit and Dom Dolla make up phase one of VELD's lineup announcement, setting the scene for the world-class dance music icons festivalgoers can expect to see perform unforgettable sets at the fest. Stay tuned for more marquee names — and special surprises — to be unveiled in the months to come!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (November 27), with presales taking place beforehand on Tuesday (November 26), both beginning at 10 a.m. ET. You can access the presale code by signing up for the VELD mailing list here.