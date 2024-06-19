MAVI Announces New Album 'Shadow Box,' 2024 World Tour

Charlotte, NC-hailing lo-fi rapper MAVI has announced his third studio album, previewed by new single "Drunk Prayer." He's shared the news alongside plans for a sprawling world tour, which will bring him to Canada for shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this fall.

Shadow Box will be released independently on August 9, following his 2022 sophomore release Laughing so Hard, it Hurts.

"I was really sad about the last album. I didn't really know how to get back into making stuff into the way I like," MAVI admitted in a release. "I felt really hopeless about it, started getting really drunk, dealt with love and heartbreak, having to be there for my family. I had to come back and really learn how to make art all over again."

He explained, "My path back was centred around visual art, fashion, interior design, and design as an artistic framework and as an organizational force in society. A lot of the backbone of the album came from my time with this design book, The Black Experience in Design. The idea I gained from that is design is power. The ability to determine the order of things, the way things are supposed to be… that's power. The orderliness in the lives of the devoutly religious became an attractive subtext during the creation of this album."

Listen to the weighty lead single "Drunk Prayer" below, where you'll also find MAVI's full tour itinerary — including gigs at Montreal's Fairmont Theatre (September 18), Toronto's Axis Club (September 19) and Vancouver's Pearl Theatre (October 5). Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 20) at 10 a.m. local time.



MAVI 2024 Tour Dates:

09/07 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

09/12 New York City, NY- Webster Hall

09/13 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre

09/14 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/17 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

09/18 Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

09/19 Toronto, CA - Axis Club

09/20 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/22 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

09/25 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

09/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb

09/28 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

09/30 Denver, CO - Summit

10/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos

10/05 Vancouver, CA - Pearl Theatre

10/07 Portland, OR - The Aladdin

10/09 Sacramento, CA - Harlows

10/10 Oakland, CA - The New Parish

10/11 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey/Goldenvoice

10/19 Phoenix, AZ - Viva PHX Festival

11/08 Orlando, FL - The Abbey

11/09 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11/10 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11/13 London, UK - Scala

11/15 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club

11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

11/18 Paris, Framce - La Bellivouise

11/19 Lisbon, Portugal - B.Leza

11/22 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/23 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

12/03 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/04 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

12/05 Austin, TX - Parish

12/06 Dallas, TX - Tulips

12/08 Nashville, TN - The Cannery