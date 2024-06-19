MAVI Announces New Album 'Shadow Box,' 2024 World Tour

The rapper will perform in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this fall

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jun 19, 2024

Charlotte, NC-hailing lo-fi rapper MAVI has announced his third studio album, previewed by new single "Drunk Prayer." He's shared the news alongside plans for a sprawling world tour, which will bring him to Canada for shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this fall.

Shadow Box will be released independently on August 9, following his 2022 sophomore release Laughing so Hard, it Hurts.

"I was really sad about the last album. I didn't really know how to get back into making stuff into the way I like," MAVI admitted in a release. "I felt really hopeless about it, started getting really drunk, dealt with love and heartbreak, having to be there for my family. I had to come back and really learn how to make art all over again." 

He explained, "My path back was centred around visual art, fashion, interior design, and design as an artistic framework and as an organizational force in society. A lot of the backbone of the album came from my time with this design book, The Black Experience in Design. The idea I gained from that is design is power. The ability to determine the order of things, the way things are supposed to be… that's power. The orderliness in the lives of the devoutly religious became an attractive subtext during the creation of this album."

Listen to the weighty lead single "Drunk Prayer" below, where you'll also find MAVI's full tour itinerary — including gigs at Montreal's Fairmont Theatre (September 18), Toronto's Axis Club (September 19) and Vancouver's Pearl Theatre (October 5). Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 20) at 10 a.m. local time.


MAVI 2024 Tour Dates:

09/07 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival 
09/12 New York City, NY- Webster Hall
09/13 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
09/14 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer 
09/17 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
09/18 Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
09/19 Toronto, CA - Axis Club
09/20 Detroit, MI - El Club 
09/22 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre 
09/25 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line 
09/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb 
09/28 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck 
09/30 Denver, CO - Summit 
10/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court 
10/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos 
10/05 Vancouver, CA - Pearl Theatre 
10/07 Portland, OR - The Aladdin 
10/09 Sacramento, CA - Harlows 
10/10 Oakland, CA - The New Parish 
10/11 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey/Goldenvoice 
10/19 Phoenix, AZ - Viva PHX Festival 
11/08 Orlando, FL - The Abbey
11/09 Charlotte, NC - The Underground 
11/10 Charleston, SC - Music Farm 
11/13 London, UK - Scala 
11/15 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club 
11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet 
11/18 Paris, Framce - La Bellivouise
11/19 Lisbon, Portugal - B.Leza 
11/22 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade 
11/23 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall 
12/03 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall 
12/04 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger 
12/05 Austin, TX - Parish 
12/06 Dallas, TX - Tulips 
12/08 Nashville, TN - The Cannery

