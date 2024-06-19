MAVI Announces New Album 'Shadow Box,' 2024 World Tour

Charlotte, NC-hailing lo-fi rapper MAVI has announced his third studio album, previewed by new single "Drunk Prayer." He's shared the news alongside plans for a sprawling world tour, which will bring him to Canada for shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this fall.
Shadow Box will be released independently on August 9, following his 2022 sophomore release Laughing so Hard, it Hurts.
"I was really sad about the last album. I didn't really know how to get back into making stuff into the way I like," MAVI admitted in a release. "I felt really hopeless about it, started getting really drunk, dealt with love and heartbreak, having to be there for my family. I had to come back and really learn how to make art all over again."
He explained, "My path back was centred around visual art, fashion, interior design, and design as an artistic framework and as an organizational force in society. A lot of the backbone of the album came from my time with this design book, The Black Experience in Design. The idea I gained from that is design is power. The ability to determine the order of things, the way things are supposed to be… that's power. The orderliness in the lives of the devoutly religious became an attractive subtext during the creation of this album."
Listen to the weighty lead single "Drunk Prayer" below, where you'll also find MAVI's full tour itinerary — including gigs at Montreal's Fairmont Theatre (September 18), Toronto's Axis Club (September 19) and Vancouver's Pearl Theatre (October 5). Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 20) at 10 a.m. local time.
MAVI 2024 Tour Dates:
09/07 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival
09/12 New York City, NY- Webster Hall
09/13 Washington, D.C. - Howard Theatre
09/14 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/17 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
09/18 Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
09/19 Toronto, CA - Axis Club
09/20 Detroit, MI - El Club
09/22 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
09/25 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
09/26 Omaha, NE - Reverb
09/28 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
09/30 Denver, CO - Summit
10/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/04 Seattle, WA - Neumos
10/05 Vancouver, CA - Pearl Theatre
10/07 Portland, OR - The Aladdin
10/09 Sacramento, CA - Harlows
10/10 Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/11 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey/Goldenvoice
10/19 Phoenix, AZ - Viva PHX Festival
11/08 Orlando, FL - The Abbey
11/09 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/10 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
11/13 London, UK - Scala
11/15 Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club
11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
11/18 Paris, Framce - La Bellivouise
11/19 Lisbon, Portugal - B.Leza
11/22 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/23 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
12/03 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
12/04 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
12/05 Austin, TX - Parish
12/06 Dallas, TX - Tulips
12/08 Nashville, TN - The Cannery