In 2022, blink-182 singer-bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that he was writing a memoir about his life in the off-again, on-again band, as well as being diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma in 2021. February of this year saw the musician confirm it would be released in 2025, and he's stayed true to his word: today, Hoppus has announced the forthcoming publication of Fahrenheit-182.

Co-authored by music journalist Dan Ozzi, the book hits shelves on April 8 through Harper Collins. You can pre-order what press notes refer to as "a smart, funny and refreshing memoir" here.

Hoppus shared the news on Instagram with an infomercial announcement, where he proclaims, "Pre-order now and we'll throw in — at no extra cost to you — anxiety! Depression! Band break-ups! Loss of self! Suicidal thoughts and ideation! And, of course, everybody's favourite, cancer!" Check that out below, as well as the description of the book from its official website.

This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.

Bassist, songwriter, and vocalist for renowned pop-punk trailblazers blink-182, Mark Hoppus, tells his story in Fahrenheit-182. A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation. Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.