Following up on Simple Plan's announcement at the When We Were Young festival last year in Las Vegas, the Canadian pop-punk band's documentary has a name. Officially titled Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd, the film, produced by Sphere Media, is set to launch globally on Prime Video this summer, as announced at the inaugural Amazon Upfront in Canada on Thursday.

UPDATE (6/7, 12:40 p.m. ET): Prime Video has confirmed that the Simple Plan documentary will arrive on the streamer on July 8.

Directed by fellow Canadian Didier Charrette, The Kids in the Crowd will chronicle Simple Plan's formation in 1990s Montreal, their rise to fame in Canada, and their impact on the punk scene around the world. The documentary promises to show never-before-seen archival footage, as well as interviews with the band and their contemporaries, including Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus of blink-182, members of the Offspring, and NoFX's Fat Mike.

In addition to the film, Amazon also announced the return of the French Canadian hit LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, the docuseries Trailer Trash executive produced by Letterkenny's Jacob Tierney, and ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?, a two-part true crime docuseries investigating a con-man engaging in romantic deception across Toronto.

The event welcomed Canadian actors Taylor Kitsch and Nathan Mitchell to Toronto to speak about the upcoming prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf and the final season of The Boys currently filming in the city, respectively. Also on hand were Toronto Raptors star and Mississauga native RJ Barrett, as well as hockey superstar and four-time gold medalist for Team Canada Sarah Nurse.

Simple Plan are also featured in the new book In Too Deep: When Canadian Punks Took Over the World, out June 3 via House of Anansi Press.