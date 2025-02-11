Loving are taking last year's Any Light on the road across North America — including a handful of Canadian shows in Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver — this summer with support from Ora Cogan.

Kicking things off on Canadian soil, the duo will perform a run of three shows in Ottawa (June 13), Quebec City (June 14) and Montreal (June 15) to start the tour on a loving foot. From there, they'll venture to the US, not returning to Canada until the end of the month for a gig at Toronto's Longboat Hall on June 28.

After a brief repose, Loving will hit the road again about a month later, starting in Seattle, WA, as they continue weaving their way through America. The band will wrap the run back in Canada with an August 15 concert at the Pearl in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14). Below, you can check out the full schedule of dates, in addition to Exclaim!'s extensive database of Canadian concert listings.

Loving 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro

06/14 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

06/15 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électriques

06/16 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

06/18 New York, NY - Warsaw

06/20 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

06/21 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

06/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

06/25 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

06/26 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

06/27 Detroit, MI - The Shelter

06/28 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

07/24 Seattle, WA - Neptune

07/25 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

07/26 Eugene, OR - John Henry's

07/28 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

07/29 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

07/30 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

08/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Legend

08/02 Pomona, CA - Glass House

08/04 San Diego, CA - Quartyard

08/05 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

08/07 Austin, TX - The Ballroom

08/08 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

08/09 Dallas, TX - Tulips FTW

08/11 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

08/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

08/13 Boise, ID - Neurolux

08/15 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl