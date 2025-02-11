Loving are taking last year's Any Light on the road across North America — including a handful of Canadian shows in Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver — this summer with support from Ora Cogan.
Kicking things off on Canadian soil, the duo will perform a run of three shows in Ottawa (June 13), Quebec City (June 14) and Montreal (June 15) to start the tour on a loving foot. From there, they'll venture to the US, not returning to Canada until the end of the month for a gig at Toronto's Longboat Hall on June 28.
After a brief repose, Loving will hit the road again about a month later, starting in Seattle, WA, as they continue weaving their way through America. The band will wrap the run back in Canada with an August 15 concert at the Pearl in Vancouver.
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14). Below, you can check out the full schedule of dates, in addition to Exclaim!'s extensive database of Canadian concert listings.
Loving 2025 Tour Dates:
06/13 Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro
06/14 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
06/15 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Électriques
06/16 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
06/18 New York, NY - Warsaw
06/20 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
06/21 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
06/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
06/25 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
06/26 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
06/27 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
06/28 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
07/24 Seattle, WA - Neptune
07/25 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
07/26 Eugene, OR - John Henry's
07/28 Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
07/29 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
07/30 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium
08/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Legend
08/02 Pomona, CA - Glass House
08/04 San Diego, CA - Quartyard
08/05 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
08/07 Austin, TX - The Ballroom
08/08 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
08/09 Dallas, TX - Tulips FTW
08/11 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
08/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
08/13 Boise, ID - Neurolux
08/15 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl