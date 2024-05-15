Los Campesinos! Detail First Album in Seven Years, 'All Hell'

Ahead of their upcoming North American tour, Los Campesinos! have announced their first new album in seven years — previewed by lead single "Feast of Tongues."

The long-awaited follow-up to 2017's Sick Scenes, All Hell is due July 19 via the UK band's own Heart Swells label. It was produced by Los Campesinos! member Tom Bromley, and features additional contributions from Holly Carpenter on violin, Eileen McDonald Sparks on cello and Jon Natchez on saxophone.

Of the record, the band said:

All Hell is an album on…

drinking for fun and drinking for misery // adult acne // adult friendship // football // death and dying // love and sex // late-stage capitalism // Orpheus // day dreaming // night terrors // the heart as an organ and as a burden // suburban boredom // Tears of the Kingdom // the punks on the playlist // increments of time // climate apocalypse //

the moon the moon the moon ///

It's All Hell

Pulsating lead single "Feast of Tongues" moves somewhere between the way of a psychological thriller and an open-hearted indie pop anthem. Listen to it below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



All Hell:

1. The Coin-Op Guillotine

2. Holy Smoke (2005)

3. A Psychic Wound

4. I. Spit; or, a Bite Mark in the Shape of the Sunflower State

5. Long Throes

6. Feast of Tongues

7. The Order of the Seasons

8. II. Music for Aerial Toll House

9. To Hell in a Handjob

10. Clown Blood/Orpheus' Bobbing Head

11. kms

12. III. Surfing a Contrail

13. Moonstruck

14. 0898 HEARTACHE

15. Adult Acne Stigmata

Pre-order All Hell.