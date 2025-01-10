It's pretty prophetic of Brighton's Lambrini Girls to drop Who Let the Dogs Out on the day that man south of the border conclusively slimed his way out of prison, solidifying the need for exactly what they're putting down: unabashedly ferocious, feminist, anti-capitalist punk fucking rock.

A rallying cry against workplace sexual harassment, the housing crisis, nepo babies, the scarcity fallacy and entitled men, the 11-track booze-fuelled debut is simultaneously a vessel for catharsis and a call-to-arms, inspiring fearlessness in the face of the world-spanning dogshit situation we continue to find ourselves in.

The duo are ripping through North America on tour in spring; whether this debut upgrades their gigs from the currently scheduled appearances at tiny venues to spaces more fitting remains to be seen, but I, for one, will not be missing out.