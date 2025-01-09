Ahead of releasing their debut album Who Let The Dogs Out tomorrow (January 10) via City Slang, buzzy Brighton, UK-formed punk duo Lambrini Girls have announced a North American tour for this spring — including a couple Canadian gigs in Toronto and Vancouver.

With support at most dates from the Party Dozen, Phoebe Lunny and Lilly Macieir will kick off their this-side-of-the-pond itinerary on April 30 in New York, NY. Within a week, they'll make an initial venture to Canada to play Toronto's Velvet Underground on May 6 before weaving back stateside.

Lambrini Girls return to Canadian soil during the latter half of the run for a May 16 performance at the Pearl in Vancouver ahead of wrapping the tour at the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, NV, from May 24 through 26.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 10) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full schedule of North American dates below.

Lambrini Girls 2025 Tour Dates:

04/30 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom *

05/02 Rockwell Somerville, MA - The Rockwell *

05/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Ukie Club *

05/04 Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street Warehouse *

05/06 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

05/07 Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary *

05/09 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

05/10 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry *

05/13 Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

05/16 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

05/17 Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga *

05/18 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

05/20 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/21 San Luis Obispo, CA - Liquid Gravity

05/22 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

05/24–26 Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling

* with Party Dozen