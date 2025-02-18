Ahead of the upcoming release of their 10th(!) studio album Bucolic Gone (out March 7 on Don Giovanni Records), worldly-wise indie pop troupe LAKE have announced a North American tour. Their itinerary is set to include a few Canadian stops this spring in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.

Following an album release show on March 8 in Los Angeles, CA, the band will hit the road. They'll touch down in Canada the following month for a string of performances at the Garrison in Toronto (April 22), Ottawa's Rainbow Bistro (April 23) and Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes (April 24) before continuing to make their way through the nooks and crannies of the US.

LAKE will return the next month for a final show on Canadian soil at KW Studios in Vancouver on May 15. From there, the trio wrap the tour on May 19 in Whidbey, WA. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 21), and you can find the full schedule of dates below — as well as the music video for latest album preview "No Wonder I." You can also see more scheduled shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



LAKE 2025 Tour Dates:

03/08 Los Angeles, CA - 2220 Arts (Record Release Show)

03/10 Tucson, AZ - Slow Body Beer

03/12–15 Austin, TX - SXSW

04/15 Butte, MT - Carpenter's Union Hall

04/17 Fargo, ND - Parachigo

04/18 Minneapolis, MN - Cloudland

04/19 Milwaukee, WI - Sky High

04/20 Chicago, IL - Hideout

04/21 Ypsilanti, MI - Ziggy's

04/22 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

04/23 Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro

04/24 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes

04/25 Catskill, NY - The Avalon

04/26 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

04/27 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

04/28 Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

04/30 Durham, NC - The Pinhook

05/01 Asheville, NC - Static Age

05/02 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

05/03 Athens, GA - Flicker

05/04 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

05/14 Bellingham, WA - Odd Fellows Temple Room

05/15 Vancouver, BC - KW Studios

05/16 Portland, OR - The Showdown

05/17 Everett, WA - Fisherman's Village Festival

05/18 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

05/19 Whidbey, WA - Bailey's Corner Store