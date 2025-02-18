Ahead of the upcoming release of their 10th(!) studio album Bucolic Gone (out March 7 on Don Giovanni Records), worldly-wise indie pop troupe LAKE have announced a North American tour. Their itinerary is set to include a few Canadian stops this spring in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver.
Following an album release show on March 8 in Los Angeles, CA, the band will hit the road. They'll touch down in Canada the following month for a string of performances at the Garrison in Toronto (April 22), Ottawa's Rainbow Bistro (April 23) and Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes (April 24) before continuing to make their way through the nooks and crannies of the US.
LAKE will return the next month for a final show on Canadian soil at KW Studios in Vancouver on May 15. From there, the trio wrap the tour on May 19 in Whidbey, WA. Tickets go on sale Friday (February 21), and you can find the full schedule of dates below — as well as the music video for latest album preview "No Wonder I." You can also see more scheduled shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
LAKE 2025 Tour Dates:
03/08 Los Angeles, CA - 2220 Arts (Record Release Show)
03/10 Tucson, AZ - Slow Body Beer
03/12–15 Austin, TX - SXSW
04/15 Butte, MT - Carpenter's Union Hall
04/17 Fargo, ND - Parachigo
04/18 Minneapolis, MN - Cloudland
04/19 Milwaukee, WI - Sky High
04/20 Chicago, IL - Hideout
04/21 Ypsilanti, MI - Ziggy's
04/22 Toronto, ON - The Garrison
04/23 Ottawa, ON - Rainbow Bistro
04/24 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes
04/25 Catskill, NY - The Avalon
04/26 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
04/27 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
04/28 Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop
04/30 Durham, NC - The Pinhook
05/01 Asheville, NC - Static Age
05/02 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
05/03 Athens, GA - Flicker
05/04 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
05/14 Bellingham, WA - Odd Fellows Temple Room
05/15 Vancouver, BC - KW Studios
05/16 Portland, OR - The Showdown
05/17 Everett, WA - Fisherman's Village Festival
05/18 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
05/19 Whidbey, WA - Bailey's Corner Store