Kraftwerk have announced a 50th anniversary tour celebrating their breakthrough album Autobahn with the aptly titled 50 Years of Autobahn North American tour, which will see the group presenting their multimedia concert across the continent, including three stops in Canada.
Announced today alongside a video inexplicably featuring Tony Hawk (and friends), the tour reveal shows a start date of March 6 (in Philadelphia). From there, the German electronic pioneers will quickly cross over the Canadian border for a pair of shows in Toronto (March 8, Massey Hall) and Montreal (March 10, Place des Arts), dipping back north after a jaunt west through the States to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 7. The tour is set to conclude in Dallas on April 24.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local here. Presale registration begins today, ahead of early ticket access on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule and Tony Hawk vid below.
Kraftwerk 2025 Tour Dates:
03/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
03/07 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
03/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
03/10 Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
03/11 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
03/13 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
03/14 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
03/16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
03/17 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
03/19 Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
03/20 Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center
03/23 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
03/24 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
03/25 Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell
03/26 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
03/28 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/29 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
03/30 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
03/31 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
04/02 Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/06 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
04/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/13 Indio, CA - Coachella*
04/16 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
04/20 Indio, CA - Coachella*
04/23 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
04/24 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
* Festival appearance