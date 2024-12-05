Kraftwerk have announced a 50th anniversary tour celebrating their breakthrough album Autobahn with the aptly titled 50 Years of Autobahn North American tour, which will see the group presenting their multimedia concert across the continent, including three stops in Canada.

Announced today alongside a video inexplicably featuring Tony Hawk (and friends), the tour reveal shows a start date of March 6 (in Philadelphia). From there, the German electronic pioneers will quickly cross over the Canadian border for a pair of shows in Toronto (March 8, Massey Hall) and Montreal (March 10, Place des Arts), dipping back north after a jaunt west through the States to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 7. The tour is set to conclude in Dallas on April 24.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local here. Presale registration begins today, ahead of early ticket access on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule and Tony Hawk vid below.



Kraftwerk 2025 Tour Dates:

03/06 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

03/07 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

03/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

03/10 Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

03/11 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

03/13 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

03/14 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

03/16 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

03/17 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

03/19 Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

03/20 Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center

03/23 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

03/24 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

03/25 Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

03/26 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

03/28 Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/29 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

03/30 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

03/31 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

04/02 Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

04/06 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

04/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/13 Indio, CA - Coachella*

04/16 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

04/20 Indio, CA - Coachella*

04/23 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

04/24 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

* Festival appearance