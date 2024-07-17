Kim Gordon may know a level of peace that many of us never will. In addition to not knowing who Kim Kardashian is, the Sonic Youth legend has bravely shared her "most controversial pop culture opinion" with The Guardian in a new interview.

"I'm not really a fan of Taylor Swift," Gordon told journalist Cian Cain for the latest edition of the publication's 10 Chaotic Questions column. "I couldn't tell you what her music sounded like, actually."

She adds to what seems to be another growing wave of anti-Swift sentiment, with Charli XCX fans reportedly chanting "Taylor is dead" at shows and Dave Grohl accusing the pop star of not performing live on her Eras Tour. Courtney Love also recently said Swift was "not important," and Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant questioned what her "Billie Jean" is. (Plus, there's the whole thing with The Tortured Poet Department being mostly boring and bloated.)

But speaking of Billies, Gordon added, "When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish." In recent months, Eilish said three-hour concerts were "literally psychotic," and many interpreted it as a dig against Swift — which they also read into with the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT artist's condemnation of "wasteful" vinyl variants.

Elsewhere in the Gordon interview, she revealed that she listened to Joni Mitchell and Billie Holiday as a teenager but "never thought it was actually possible to become a musician." She also said Kristen Stewart is the most famous person in her phone.