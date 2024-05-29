Billie Eilish Calls Three-Hour Shows "Literally Psychotic," Says "Nobody Wants That"

Billie Eilish has rejected the idea of doing a three-hour concert, calling such long shows "literally psychotic."

Answering fans' questions on the music app Stationhead (and later shared by fans on X), Eilish said, "I'm not doing a three-hour show. That's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that. I don't want that. You know what I'm saying? I don't even want that as a fan. Even my favourite artists in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours. You know what I mean? That's far too long."

Some fans are treating the comment as a slight against Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour shows stretch past the three-hour mark (and are definitely too long).

It's the second time recently that Eilish has made a comment that fans have interpreted as a dig at Swift. Back in March, she condemned "wasteful" vinyl variants for their environmental impact. She later shared an Instagram Story saying that she "wasn't singling anyone out" with her comments.