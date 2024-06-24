Charli XCX Tells Fans to "Please Stop" Chanting "Taylor Is Dead" at Her Shows

Even though some have been speculating that her BRAT track "Sympathy is a knife" is partially about Taylor Swift, Charli XCX has asked fans to stop badmouthing the pop megastar at her shows.

The call came after videos from her PARTYGIRL DJ set in São Paulo showed fans screaming "A Taylor morreu," directly translating to "Taylor died" in Portuguese. Charli posted a screenshot of the video to her Instagram Story yesterday (June 23), telling her fans to cut it out.

"Can the people who do this place stop. Online or at my shows," she wrote. "It is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it."

Even if there were any proof that "Sympathy is a knife" is about Swift, Charli is in the business of squashing beefs lately, as proven by her "Girl, so confusing" remix featuring Lorde.

The true Swift hater of the week is Dave Grohl, who caught heat for insinuating Swift doesn't play live at her Eras Tour over the weekend, with Swift seemingly responding to him on stage last night.