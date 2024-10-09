Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon's bold sophomore solo LP The Collective is one of the best albums of 2024 so far. Since its release back in March, she's been on the road, and bravely admitted to having zero concept of who Kim Kardashian is and not knowing what Taylor Swift's music sounds like (but she's "not really a fan"), as well as releasing one-off single "ECRP" and teaming up with model home on "razzmatazz."

Now, Gordon has announced the release of a deluxe version of The Collective — available digitally today, and for pre-order on vinyl, with the physical copies set to ship out on December 13 via Matador Records. The expanded version of the record includes "ECRP" and new single "Bangin' on the Freeway," which arrives alongside a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore.

"Feel like I'm just getting started," 71-year-old Gordon said of the new release in a statement. Thanks for all the love!" Check out the shapeshifting, frantic "Bangin' on the Freeway" below.



The Collective (Deluxe Edition):

1. BYE BYE

2. The Candy House

3. I Don't Miss My Mind

4. I'm a Man

5. Trophies

6. It's Dark Inside

7. Psychedelic Orgasm

8. Tree House

9. Shelf Warmer

10. The Believers

11. Dream Dollar

12. Bangin' on the Freeway (Bonus Track)

13. ECRP (Bonus Track)