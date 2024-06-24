Taylor Swift Responds to Dave Grohl Accusing Her of Not Playing Live

Dave Grohl has poked fun at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, saying that the Foo Fighters "actually play live."

UPDATE (6/24, 9:12 a.m. ET): Swift has seemingly responded to Grohl's comments. While thanking the audience at her third Wembley Stadium show last night (June 23), she said, "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who's gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight — they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it."

The Foo Fighters performed in London, UK, on Saturday (June 22) at London Stadium — the same night that Swift was in town to perform at Wembley Stadium.

"I'm telling you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift," Grohl told the crowd. "So we like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour.' Because I feel like we've had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What!?"

He added, "Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock 'n' roll music, right? You came to the right fucking place!"

He then seemingly alluded to Swift's repetitive setlists, pointing out, "Also, tonight, we're doing a couple of things that we didn't do the other night — some things that we do sometimes but not all the time."

Watch footage of Grohl's comments below. This surely won't receive any backlash from the Swifties, who are famously receptive to criticism of their idol.

