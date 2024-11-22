Kesha is the latest artist to be accused of using AI-generated art for her latest single "Delusional."

The single's cover art features handbags spray painted with the title of the track. However, "Delusional" is misspelt, and the image has that glossy look that AI generated images are often associated with. Fans speculate that the image was artificially generated, and are urging the pop star to commission artists instead.

Tears for Fears similarly came under fire for their use of AI for the album cover of Songs for a Nervous Planet, defending the choice claiming that it's a "mixed media digital collage." Kesha, however, has not yet addressed the accusations from her fans.

Since her freedom from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, the pop star recently launched her own record label Kesha Records and promised fans that a new album will arrive in 2025. "Delusional" is Kesha's follow-up single to "JOYRIDE," her first release since 2023's Gag Order. "Delusional" will arrive next Friday (November 29).