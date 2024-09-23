Kesha is continuing on her joyride since her freedom from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records by starting her own label. Kesha Records will be distributed in partnership with ADA, and will house her first record without her alleged abuser's oversight.

The unnamed album is set to arrive in 2025, and marks the first time she's had creative control and ownership of her music. Kesha Records is also gearing up to release other artists' music in the future.

"My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label," Kesha said in a statement [via Variety]. "Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business."

Kesha released her first independent single and absolute banger "JOYRIDE" in July. She released her final album under her Kemosabe / RCA contract, Gag Order, last year. Shortly after, she and Luke settled their decade-spanning defamation lawsuit out of court.