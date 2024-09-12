Tears for Fears have detailed their very first live album. The duo will share Songs for a Nervous Planet on October 25 via Concord Records.

The 22-song set features four new studio songs, including new single "The Girl That I Call Home," which you can hear below.

Alongside the album, Tears for Fears have also announced a new concert film shot and recorded at FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, during their sold-out North American tour behind The Tipping Point, which marked their first album in 17 years.

Tears for Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film) will be distributed in over 1,100 cinemas worldwide on October 24 and 26 via Trafalgar Releasing, and you can find a performance clip from the show below as well.

"We decided to film the live show last year. I think a lot of people don't know that we are a good live band, actually!" the band's Curt Smith shares. "They see a duo, and they think it's going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that'll be it. Over the years, we've vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties."

Of "The Girl That I Call Home," Roland Orzabal recalls, "My wife Emily has been on at me for years to try and write her a love song. So eventually I did it. I was in Hawaii, I took my phone with me and every day I would sing over the backing track, many, many times. But I couldn't for the life of me, think of a title. Then one night, I went to bed and I did that thing where we ask the universe, 'please gimme a hand, gimme, a really good title.' I woke up the next morning with 'The Girl That I Call Home.' And my wife loves it."



Songs for a Nervous Planet:

1. Say Goodbye to Mum and Dad

2. The Girl That I Call Home

3. Emily Said

4. Astronaut

5. No Small Thing

6. The Tipping Point

7. Everybody Wants to Rule the World

8. Secret World

9. Sowing the Seeds of Love

10. Long, Long, Long Time

11. Break the Man

12. My Demons

13. Rivers of Mercy

14. Mad World

15. Suffer the Children

16. Woman in Chains

17. Bad Man's Song

18. Pale Shelter

19. Break It Down Again

20. Head Over Heels

21. Change

22. Shout