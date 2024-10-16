Following the March release of No. 1 CBC Music charting single "Need Nothing," Saskatoon-hailing neo-soul singer-songwriter Katie Tupper returns today with "Outside the Gate," her second offering of 2024.

Both songs follow the artist's 2023 EP, Where to Find Me, which solidified Tupper's levitation-inducing vocals as one of the most exciting emerging voices in the country. "Outside the Gate" was co-written and co-produced with bandmate Benjamin Millman, who has also become known for accompanying her on the piano in her bite-sized TikTok and Instagram covers.

"I think more people need to feel allowed to admit that we will never be perfect in our relationships even when they are everything we've wanted," Tupper said of the track, where gossamer strings and keys accompany her vulnerable dispatch, anchored by the hook: "I think I'm broken, might've got it backwards / When I was programmed, they might've missed a pattern."

Listen to "Outside the Gate" below.