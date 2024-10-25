In a rare interview, Kate Bush has revealed her desire to work on new music — her first since 2011's 50 Words for Snow.

The elusive icon spoke on BBC Radio 4's Today program this morning, admitting that she's been immersed in archival work but is eager to get started on new music. When asked if she was actively working on new material, Bush said, "Not at the moment, but I've been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together."

"And I'm very keen to start working on a new album when I've got this finished," she continued. "I've got lots of ideas and I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time."

Presenter Emma Barnett asked if this desire had been brewing for a while, and Bush answered, "Yes it is, really. Particularly [in] the last year, I've felt really ready to start doing something new."

Last year, the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after a "Running Up That Hill" sync on the fourth season of Stranger Things in 2022 ushered in a whole renaissance of sorts, doing some heavy lifting in introducing the youths to Bush's oeuvre. That year, the song from 1985's Hounds of Love hit No. 1 on the UK charts and made it to No. 3 in the US; it was even included in DJ Earworm's annual "United State of Pop" mashup.

Apparently, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has also been trying to persuade Bush to perform live again lately, and perhaps new material could further coax her back to the stage? As the return of "Running Up That Hill" to the charts proved, anything could happen!