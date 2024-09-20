Today marks 20 years since k-os released sophomore album Joyful Rebellion, and the artist has announced an expanded reissue to mark the occasion.

The reissued album, now titled Joyful Rebel Lion+, will arrive digitally and on burgundy vinyl October 18 via Universal Music Canada.

Joyful Rebel Lion+ brings the original album together with four bonus tracks, as well as a cover of the Police's "The Bed's Too Big Without You."

Other bonuses include an a cappella version of "Neutroniks" and "Funky Country (Drive With Her to the Yukon)," which was previously included on the international version of follow-up Atlantis: Hymns for Disco. Hear the previously unreleased "Same Oley!" below.

Reflecting on the reissue and Joyful Rebellion's 20th anniversary, k-os says, "Rebellion is always a tricky form of employment because we all need the conflict, we disdain to exist for us to rebel against it. That's when my philosophy nerd friends and I at York University started saying we were 'Rebel Lyin' meaning the antidote is always in the venom. I took that a step further by wanting to call the record Joyful Rebel-Lion so I could cover all my yin yang bases but was fiscally convinced out of doing so. I'm glad I listened. However, it's time to let the cat outta the bag... it's Rebel Lion, and now that same cat's got my tongue forever."

Joyful Rebellion boasted singles "Crabbuckit," "B-Boy Stance," "Man I Used to Be" and "Crucial," and featured collaborations with Sam Roberts and Ian Kamau.

The album netted k-os a trio of JUNO Awards for Single of the Year, Rap Recording of the Year and Video of the Year, while also nabbing honours at the Much Music Video Awards and Canadian Urban Music Awards. In 2017, Joyful Rebellion won the jury vote for the Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize in the 1996–2005 category.

Revisit Exclaim!'s Joyful Rebellion anniversary interview with k-os.



Joyful Rebel Lion+:



1. EMCEE Murdah

2. Crucial

3. Man I Used To Be

4. Crabbuckit

5. B-Boy Stance

6. Commandante

7. The Love Song

8. Hallelujah

9. Clap Ur Handz

10. Neutroniks

11. Dirty Water

12. One Blood (Jiggy Homicide)

13. Papercutz (Feat. Kamau)

14. The Mirror

15. Same Oley!

16. The Bed's Too Big Without You (Radio Edit)

17. Neutroniks (Accapella)

18. Funky Country (Drive With Her To The Yukon)