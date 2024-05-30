Victoria's Rifflandia Gets TLC, Feist, the Beaches for 2024 Edition

Victoria, BC's annual genre-fluid music festival Rifflandia has unveiled the full lineup for this year's edition, taking place from September 13 to 15 at the Matullia Lands at Rock Bay.

For 2024, organizers have recruited a jam-packed musical lineup — featuring performances from TLC, Feist, the Beaches, Rezz, Ja Rule, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, De La Soul, Oliver Tree, Broken Social Scene, Channel Tres (DJ set), Bob Moses (club set), Maestro Fresh Wes, Aysanabee, k-os, Tokyo Police Club, Michie Mee, L7, Cro-Mags, Crash Test Dummies, Skratch Bastid, Slayyyter, Nostalgix, Skiitour, Born Ruffians, Rascalz, La Force, SYML, Mia Kelly and more.

Festival Super Passes and single-day tickets are on sale now, as well as friends and family packs and kid passes. You can find the full lineup details for each day via Rifflandia's Instagram below, and read our review of the fest's 2023 edition here.