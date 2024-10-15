K.Flay is rounding off her packed year with an EP. I'm Making Friends with the Silence softens songs from March's Mono, and is coming November 12 via Giant Music.
The idea to rework her favourite tracks off her latest album came as the musician reflected on her sudden hearing loss in her right ear. "My SSD (single-sided deafness) and profound tinnitus make listening to loud music difficult. And so a strange fact hung in the air: I'd made an album that was hard for me to listen to," the musician said in a press release.
With the announcement, K.Flay also shared "Punisher (Softer Version)" and "Carsick (Softer Version)" and plans for a North American tour. She'll trek across the continent from late February into the end of March, stopping at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on February 27 and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on March 10 along the way.
Check out the new songs and the entire run of dates below.
K.Flay 2025 Tour Dates:
02/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
02/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
02/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
02/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
03/1 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
03/3 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex
03/4 Denver, CO - Summit
03/6 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
03/7 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
03/8 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
03/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
03/11 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
03/12 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
03/14 Boston, MA - Paradise
03/15 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
03/16 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
03/18 Charlotte, NC - Underground
03/19 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
03/21 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
03/22 Kansas City, MO - Truman
03/23 Tulsa, OK - Cain's
03/26 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
03/27 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
03/28 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
03/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco