K.Flay is rounding off her packed year with an EP. I'm Making Friends with the Silence softens songs from March's Mono, and is coming November 12 via Giant Music.

The idea to rework her favourite tracks off her latest album came as the musician reflected on her sudden hearing loss in her right ear. "My SSD (single-sided deafness) and profound tinnitus make listening to loud music difficult. And so a strange fact hung in the air: I'd made an album that was hard for me to listen to," the musician said in a press release.

With the announcement, K.Flay also shared "Punisher (Softer Version)" and "Carsick (Softer Version)" and plans for a North American tour. She'll trek across the continent from late February into the end of March, stopping at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on February 27 and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on March 10 along the way.

Check out the new songs and the entire run of dates below.



K.Flay 2025 Tour Dates:

02/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

02/26 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

02/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

02/28 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/1 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

03/3 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex

03/4 Denver, CO - Summit

03/6 Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

03/7 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

03/8 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

03/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

03/11 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

03/12 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

03/14 Boston, MA - Paradise

03/15 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

03/16 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

03/18 Charlotte, NC - Underground

03/19 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

03/21 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

03/22 Kansas City, MO - Truman

03/23 Tulsa, OK - Cain's

03/26 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

03/27 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

03/28 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

03/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco